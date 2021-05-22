HUNTINGTON — To reduce litter, the city of Huntington launched a Litter Support Program.
Some of the program’s funding is provided by the 150th Anniversary Fund. The cost covers 200 litter sticks, 250 pairs of gloves from General Building Supply and 10,000 garbage bags, a news release said.
The program follows other local cleanup initiatives from groups like My Huntington, Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, neighborhood associations and churches.
The Litter Support Program aims to be a collaborative effort. Businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations and faith-based communities can sign up to host cleanups by emailing a date and time to cleanup@huntingtonwv.gov.
Two community cleanups per week will be allowed under the program. The Public Works Department will haul away trash at no cost from a designated area. The city will provide volunteers with materials needed for cleanups.
The first neighborhood association to participate in the program was the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association with a Saturday cleanup.
“Knowing that the city of Huntington is providing supplies and resources will hopefully motivate various community groups to spring into action and help keep our neighborhoods clean during our 150th anniversary year and beyond,” said Kimberly Perry Williamson, president of the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association, in a news release.