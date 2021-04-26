HUNTINGTON — Police believe they have found a missing Huntington man after a body was found near Altizer Park in Huntington on Monday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 9 a.m. Monday officers responded to reports of a deceased person found in a wooded area of Altizer between 8th and 10th streets and on the edge of Huntington city limits.
Officers located a body, which was taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification. Cornwell said initial observations led investigators to believe the body to be a missing person from Cabell County, a case being handled by the West Virginia State Police in Huntington.
Troopers have spoken with the family of the missing person regarding the likelihood of the identity, he said.
Cornwell said Huntington Police Detectives and the Forensic Investigation Unit are helping the state police in the investigation of the scene.
“Nothing leads us to believe there are any safety concerns to the general public,” he said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fireworks possession and discharge of fireworks, 10:45 pm. Sunday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Stolen auto and domestic battery, 9:07 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Park Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Bernard Street.
Petit larceny, 4:16 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto, 8:20 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Cristin Nicole Keesee, 26, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny, fleeing with reckless indifference, defective equipment and no operators. Bond was $15,200.
Brandon Lee Smith, 24, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was $40,000.
James Micheal Nagy, 31, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.