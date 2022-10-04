HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Stormwater Utility assessed a $21,500 fine on a West End property owner last week.
Roger Bartram, who owns 1220 and 1227 Monroe Ave., was given the fine from the board because it found he failed to adequately install a silt fence around dirt on his property. If the fence is fixed to the stormwater utility’s specifications by end of business Tuesday, Oct. 4, then the fine will be only $3,500.
The amount was determined by days of the violation, or $500 per day. Mayor Steve Williams, who is the chairman of the board, said Bartram was 43 days in violation.
“If you don’t have this completed to the satisfaction of the inspector on behalf of the stormwater utility, you will continue to receive fines of $500 per day until such time that you do meet the standard,” Williams said to Bartram, who appeared at Tuesday’s meeting.
When Williams asked Bartram if he installed a silt fence as directed by representatives of the stormwater utility, Bartram replied that he did it “better.”
According to a copy of a notice of penalty assessment sent to Bartram, Huntington Stormwater Utility employees inspected 1220 and 1227 Monroe Ave. on June 3 and “observed exposed soils without the benefit of erosion and sediment control.” About two weeks later, Bartram received a letter with instructions to control the sediment.
The HSU then inspected the properties on June 27 and an employee spoke on the phone with Bartram about installing a silt fence around the soil, the notice said. On June 29, Wilkins spoke to Bartram about installing the silt fence and seeding and mulching the area and Bartram agreed to do so.
Two more inspections and letter with instructions followed in July about properly entrenching a silt fence, the notice said. Sediment was observed flowing off the properties because of rain and the fence was not installed properly, it added. Bartram signed for a certified mail notice of violation on July 26 which gave 20 days to take corrective action.
Bartrum sent a letter dated Sept. 22 in response denying “all charges that any erosion from my property was caused by me.” He added that felt harassed to do “unnecessary tasks.”
During the meeting, Bartrum said the erosion did not start until a nearby tree was removed by city workers. He said he planned to level the property.
The board deliberated for about 25 minutes in an executive session. While waiting, Bartrum told The Herald-Dispatch he planned to seek legal action if the fine was given to him. He also indicated that to the board when it returned to public session.
Williams said during the meeting that the standards were set by the state, and if they were not met then the Huntington Stormwater Utility could also be at risk of fines. He also asked City Attorney Scott Damron to advise Bartram if a lawsuit had to be filed in state or federal court.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
