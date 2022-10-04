The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Stormwater Utility assessed a $21,500 fine on a West End property owner last week.

Roger Bartram, who owns 1220 and 1227 Monroe Ave., was given the fine from the board because it found he failed to adequately install a silt fence around dirt on his property. If the fence is fixed to the stormwater utility’s specifications by end of business Tuesday, Oct. 4, then the fine will be only $3,500.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

