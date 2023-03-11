The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220719_hd_flood
Water from Fourpole Creek rises as motorists pass by along Enslow Boulevard, July 18, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Stormwater Utility will observe National 311 Day on Saturday, March 11, by raising awareness about the local app for reporting non-emergency hazards that could potentially cause flooding.

“One of our main missions is to prevent and react to flooding and storm-related issues,” said Brian Bracy, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board. “Reporting non-emergency situations through this application can help us quickly identify and correct problems that can affect stormwater in the city.”

