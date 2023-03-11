HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Stormwater Utility will observe National 311 Day on Saturday, March 11, by raising awareness about the local app for reporting non-emergency hazards that could potentially cause flooding.
“One of our main missions is to prevent and react to flooding and storm-related issues,” said Brian Bracy, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board. “Reporting non-emergency situations through this application can help us quickly identify and correct problems that can affect stormwater in the city.”
The 311 reporting service is used nationwide to disclose non-emergency issues to the appropriate local department to handle. Examples include fallen trees, minor traffic accidents, and, for the Stormwater Utility’s purposes, any flooding threats brought on by severe weather.
National 311 Day serves as an annual reminder that 311 is a resource for communities throughout the country to connect with their city and non-emergency services.
For some cities, this service is reached at a phone number, but in Huntington it is accessed only through the Huntington WV 311 application on phones, computers and tablets.
To file a report in the app, click the plus button at the bottom, enter the incident’s location, select which category to report — broken pipes, flooding, manhole problems and others — and enter any details for officials to know. Once completed, submit the report and it will be directed to the appropriate department.
“We hope Huntington residents will download this application today to assist our local officials in creating an even safer community for all of us,” Bracy said.
Those who want to add the application to their device can go to their system’s App Store and search for “Huntington WV 311.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.