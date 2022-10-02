The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

city hall
Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Board members of the Huntington Stormwater Utility discussed some changes to the city’s stormwater utility ordinance last week, including changes to billing cycles.

The board also discussed having a special meeting soon to consider a resolution approving the amendments, which includes that owners or tenants of a property can pay Water Quality fees and service charges. The ordinance would also need to be reviewed by the Huntington City Council.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

