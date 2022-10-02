HUNTINGTON — Board members of the Huntington Stormwater Utility discussed some changes to the city’s stormwater utility ordinance last week, including changes to billing cycles.
The board also discussed having a special meeting soon to consider a resolution approving the amendments, which includes that owners or tenants of a property can pay Water Quality fees and service charges. The ordinance would also need to be reviewed by the Huntington City Council.
Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director Brian Bracey told the board that the drafted ordinance comes from discussions with city attorney Scott Damron and Huntington Stormwater Utility Director Sherry Wilkins.
“What you see throughout the ordinance is a change to place the burden on both the tenant and owner … particularly with the non-owner-occupied properties,” Damron said. “A lot of them are not occupied at all, so the owner would still be responsible, but if they’re tenant-occupied, the tenant can be charged a fee.”
Another change clarifies that the Huntington Stormwater Utility is only responsible for structures it owns, not structures owned by the city, like a street, Damron said. He gave an example of a street without a curb. If a street didn’t have a curb, the stormwater utility would not be responsible for drainage improperly coming off the road and into someone’s yard.
The third major change is that stormwater utility fees will be billed with Huntington Sanitary Board fees on the same bill and they will be subject to water company cut-off pay.
“So now you can cut off the non-payers under the new ordinance, even if they are a tenant,” Damron said to the board.
Mayor Steve Williams, who is the chairman of the Huntington Stormwater Utility Board, asked if any changes would allow the utility to manage institutions or individuals who have purchased a property through tax sales. During a previous meeting, the board discussed delinquent accounts and an issue with placing liens on properties bought without a traditional closing.
Damron said that if a property doesn’t have water service, it cannot be cut off. Liens can still be executed if they are financially viable.
“If it’s $50, $200, that’s not enough. If it gets up to the thousands, you can execute on the property,” he said.
If an owner has liens against several properties, those can be linked together.
He added that research is being done on the city side to “pierce the corporate veil” as some underfunded corporations purchase these properties.
According to a copy of the ordinance with proposed changes, the monthly Water Quality fees are $7.15 per month for residential properties. For non-residential, they are $7.15 per month for the first 3,000 impervious square feet, $1.05 per 1,000 square feet between 3,000 and 1 million impervious square feet, or a minimum monthly charge of $7.15 a month.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
