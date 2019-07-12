HUNTINGTON - The Huntington Fire Department now has one more member.

Jonathan Dingess, 32, was honored Thursday during a brief hiring ceremony at City Hall.

Dingess has previous fire service experience and will now undergo training and a one-year probationary period.

New recruits are put through a number of exercises during their nine weeks of training and testing at the Tri-State Fire Academy, including search and rescue, ladder drills and bunker drills, which are completed while carrying roughly 75-80 pounds of gear.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.