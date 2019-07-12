HUNTINGTON - The Huntington Fire Department now has one more member.
Jonathan Dingess, 32, was honored Thursday during a brief hiring ceremony at City Hall.
Dingess has previous fire service experience and will now undergo training and a one-year probationary period.
New recruits are put through a number of exercises during their nine weeks of training and testing at the Tri-State Fire Academy, including search and rescue, ladder drills and bunker drills, which are completed while carrying roughly 75-80 pounds of gear.