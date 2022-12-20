HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s "Home for the Holidays" show took place Monday at the Foundry Theater inside City Hall.
The show featured guest musicians, dancers and singers, including help from various local children’s choruses and ballet companies. Dancers from studios in Ashland, Huntington and Teays Valley came together to do a micro-version of "The Nutcracker," recreating some of the most popular parts of that ballet.
The concert included the choir the Huntington Symphony Orchestra recently created, combined with the full orchestra. The chorus is 52 members strong. It also included some youth voices, including the Honor Choir from the Wayne County Elementary School and the Appalachian Children’s Chorus.
Other guest musicians included soprano Carline Waugh from Marshall University and Eric Brown, who is part of the faculty at Morehead State University.
Monday was the first day of Hanukkah and some music celebrating that tradition was part of the show. It also featured some arrangements of classic holiday tunes by local composer Matt Jackfert, whose compositions are played around the world.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
