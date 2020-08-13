HUNTINGTON — In recent years, leadership in the city of Huntington has sought to revitalize existing local neighborhoods and resources.
Now, as many individuals adjust to changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations are being made to begin welcoming new faces — and development — into the community.
On Monday, Huntington City Council adopted an ordinance that serves as the first step in that long-term goal: It offers a tax break to new homeowners looking to build new houses or renovate existing property.
“The one thing we all have come to learn is that ‘normal’ has forever changed in our lives, and more recently I’ve been reading and have received data that in major metro areas, a significant percentage of individuals living in those areas are indicating that they would now be interested in moving to smaller towns or rural areas,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “It occurred to me that we need to up our game a little bit and give an additional incentive to those who are wanting to move to Huntington.”
The ordinance eliminates the 2% business and occupation tax assessed for contractors and subcontractors of single-family homes, specifically for first-time buyers, up to $200,000 in gross revenue.
Because much of the housing in Huntington was built nearly a century ago, Williams said the new ordinance would also assist in bringing those older homes with “good bones” into modern-day standards.
The ordinance will go into effect Oct. 1 and is just one of several steps the city will soon take moving forward.
Demolishing dilapidated or abandoned structures in Huntington has also been a priority in recent years, and Williams said the second phase will be to make those properties more accessible for individuals to acquire and repurpose.
At least 100 unsafe structures were torn down last year, ridding the city of many problematic properties and creating an abundance of vacant land for investment.
“And the third step — it could involve the city, but will certainly involve individuals within the community — is to identify and target individuals in certain markets, of certain occupations, who could be working remotely and are looking to be able to live in smaller towns or rural America,” Williams said. “We are taking the first steps toward identifying who is our target market.”
Williams said Huntington appeals to those interested in the amenities of a larger city with the charms of a small town, especially as the pandemic continues to drive people away from crowded “hot spot” areas.
“In essence, we’re saying, ‘Come home,’ for those who might have lived here before or those looking for a standard of life that’s not as expensive,” he said. “But they can have everything they might want in a metro area without all of the traffic, without the nonsense.”
Williams said the initiative builds upon work done over the past seven years, including the economic revitalization plan for the Fairfield, Highlawn and West End neighborhoods, steps toward addiction recovery, broadband access and more.
“The intent is to be the first in doing this, blazing a new trail, versus following somebody else after the trail has been drawn,” he said. “We’ve laid the foundation, started to see the growth develop, and as a result we are ready for the next phase, positioning ourselves so that our neighborhoods will be able to accept those individuals into the community.
“I see Huntington, in 10 years, identified as the ‘it’ city within the mid-Appalachian region — the city to look at to see how it’s really done.”