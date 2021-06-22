HUNTINGTON — A Huntington teen has been charged with murder after the shooting death of a man Monday.
Delron James Thacker, 19, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Wendell L. Keith II, 47, of Huntington.
Bond was not set as of Tuesday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 12th Street about 1:20 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot and identified several potential witnesses or people possibly involved.
The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, where he later died.
Forensics units processed the scene and detectives interviewed the witnesses, which led to the arrest.
Cornwell said investigators believe the incident came from a verbal disagreement between the victim and suspect, who were familiar with each other.
Thacker is scheduled to have a preliminary evidence hearing at 1:30 p.m. June 29.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.