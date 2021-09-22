HUNTINGTON — A Huntington teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges related to the shooting death of another teen last year.
Jay Keith Hudson, 16, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter (a misdemeanor) and wanton endangerment (a felony). He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer, which states he unlawfully and intentionally hindered or obstructed an officer during the investigation.
In August, Hudson was indicted by a grand jury on the charges stemming from the death of 16-year-old Tayla Johnson.
Johnson died of a gunshot wound May 20, 2020, in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. Hudson was arraigned and taken to a detention center at the time.
Two adults in the home, Kelly Ingels, 45, and Freda Ingels, 40, were arrested on drug charges shortly after Johnson’s death.
Kelly Ingels was charged with selling a firearm to a juvenile as well. He was later charged in federal court and pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court, the defendant was family friends with a 15-year-old boy, who asked if he could purchase a .22 caliber revolver the defendant had. Kelly Ingels agreed to sell the pistol for $125, but the teen said he would pay with $75 and marijuana.
Kelly Ingels’ attorney said his client did not intend for any harm to occur and sold the firearm to feed himself and his family during a time of need.
As part of his plea agreement, Hudson will serve three years of supervised probation and if he successfully completes that, the charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer will be dropped and he will only be guilty on the charge of involuntary manslaughter and get credit for time served.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
