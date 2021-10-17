HUNTINGTON — In a century, future Huntingtonians will be able to get a glimpse of their past.
The Huntington 150th Anniversary Committee will seal a time capsule with items representative of the current city later this week. The public is invited to attend.
The sesquicentennial time capsule will be sealed in a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza. The date was chosen as it is Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday. The city was named after the railroad magnate.
During the ceremony, Huntington’s inaugural Literary Laureate Daniel O’Malley will read poems and performances will be given by Marshall University’s Marching Thunder and cheerleading team. Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall President Jerome Gilbert and Mountain Health Network CEO Kevin Yingling are among the speakers.
“For the past year, we have been diligently working behind the scenes on a time capsule for our 150th anniversary,” Kaylin Staten, Huntington’s 150th Anniversary coordinator, said in a statement. “We are excited to finally put all of the items in the capsule and then close it. From the beginning, our intention was to make this time capsule a ‘love letter to the future.’ Each item, written piece and photograph embodies some core element of Huntington, whether it is cultural, political, economic or social. We appreciate the community’s support with the endeavor and know it will be a holistic snapshot of Huntington when our descendants open it in 100 years.”
The 150th Anniversary Committee sought proposals for items to include in the time capsule earlier this year. Residents were able to submit photos, essays and objects that were in accordance with the committee’s guidelines. To protect the items from water and air, the capsule has a gasket. Silica pellets and oxygen absorbers will also be included. Some items will be publicly placed during the ceremony.
The time capsule will be housed in Huntington City Hall. Residents 100 years in the future will open it. The 57-pound stainless steel box features artwork created by the Robert C. Byrd Institute and has a wooden pedestal from Coalfield Development Corp.
A video of the event will be available on the city’s Facebook page following the ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors. However, if it is indoors, attendance will be limited for social distancing guidelines and the event will be livestreamed on Facebook by the city.
Later that afternoon, a new, community-wide, arts-oriented brand will be unveiled in a 2 p.m. news conference at the Huntington Museum of Art. West Virginia native Don Pendleton developed the brand. His work includes the murals on the exterior Mountain Health Arena and the cover of Pearl Jam’s “Lightning Bolt” album, for which he won a Grammy. The news conference will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.
The Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit opened at the museum in September. The exhibit highlights different Huntington artists. It will be open until Jan. 16, 2022. The 150th Anniversary Committee is one of the sponsors of the exhibit.