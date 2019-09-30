HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network invites members of the community to “Paint the Town Pink” for breast cancer awareness at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
Breast cancer survivors will share their stories and flip a ceremonial switch to light the town pink for October, designated as breast cancer awareness month.
Downtown businesses have been asked to decorate their storefronts in creative ways to demonstrate their support, be it with pink lighting, banners, signage or anything pink.
Refreshments will follow at the nearby Huntington’s Kitchen. Pink-themed T-shirts will also be on sale for $15, benefiting the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center breast cancer relief funds.
The hospitals, both within Mountain Health Network’s system, will also encourage staff and the community to wear pink the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 1.
“Paint the Town Pink” is the evolution of an event Cabell Huntington Hospital hosted last year when the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center was lit pink for the month of October, explained Kevin Fowler, Cabell Huntington Hospital, in a news release.
“This year, we’re asking the community to join us in showing support for breast cancer. We want to flip a citywide switch of awareness,” Fowler said.
“Paint the Town Pink” is the first of a month full of breast cancer awareness events planned throughout the month by Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s. These include free screenings, the annual Ladies in Pink Luncheon, and the breast cancer survivors’ dinners.
A complete list of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities can be found at www.cabellhuntington.org or www.st-marys.org.