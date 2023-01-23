City of Huntington employee Bruce Beeler hangs a banner featuring Kelli Johnson, associate dean of libraries for Marshall University, as the City of Huntington honors 150 black individuals linked to the local community with a new banner program on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Huntington.
A new banner featuring NFL Hall of Fame member Randy Moss hangs along 4th Avenue as the City of Huntington honors 150 black individuals linked to the local community with a new banner program on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Huntington.
A new banner featuring NBA Great Harold "Hal" Greer hangs at the corner of 4th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard as the City of Huntington honors 150 black individuals linked to the local community with a new banner program on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Huntington.
City of Huntington employee Mark Zigler hangs a new banner on one of the light poles along 4th Avenue as the City of Huntington honors 150 black individuals linked to the local community with a new banner program on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Huntington.
A new banner featuring author and educator Ancella Raford-Bickley, Ph.D. hangs along 4th Avenue as the City of Huntington honors 150 black individuals linked to the local community with a new banner program on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — In celebration of Black History Month in February, the City of Huntington will honor 150 Black individuals with ties to the city with a downtown street banners program.
The individuals who will be showcased along 3rd and 4th avenues made significant contributions on a city, state or national level.
All individuals were a Huntington resident for at least five years or had a connection to the city.
“These endeavors are the City of Huntington’s intentional steps toward defining Black History Month as a quintessential gift to the rest of the world through the life and experience of Huntington’s native son, Dr. Carter G. Woodson,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a press release. “Without the contributions of Dr. Woodson and all of the other individuals that we are honoring, Huntington would not be what it is today — a quilt of diversity and cultures that is accepting and loving of all people.”
The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department began installing the banners Monday morning during the launch of the program’s website.
Curtis Jones, coordinator of safety, wellness and diversity for the City of Huntington, was designated by Williams to oversee implementation of the street banner program.
Jones formed a committee consisting of Sandra Clements; Cicero Fain, Ph.D.; David Harris; Anita Hill; MaRia Hill; Sean Hornbuckle; DuRon Jackson; Teresa Johnson; Sylvia Ridgeway and RaShad Sanders.
The committee selected honorees including artists, educators, entrepreneurs, attorneys, health professionals, pastors, athletes, community activists and elected officials.
The community is invited to the 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, reception at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to celebrate the launch of the program. Boujee Boards by Roz will provide refreshments.
