HUNTINGTON — Huntington officials will continue to enforce state laws this Independence Day weekend regarding the use and sale of fireworks in the city.
A West Virginia state law that took effect in 2016 allows for the retail sale of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and roman candles.
However, the state law does not prohibit the authority of cities to prohibit or regulate the use of consumer fireworks as outlined in their local ordinances.
“As the saying goes, if it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has been and will continue to be illegal in the City of Huntington,” city Fire Marshal Mat Winters said in a news release. “Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead.”
If the Huntington city code is violated by setting off consumer fireworks, the violator is subject to fines of up to $500 and the confiscation of fireworks.
Before the state legislation in 2016, only novelty items — glow worms, smoke devices, trick noisemakers, party poppers, wire sparklers and other sparkling devices — were allowed for retail sale in West Virginia. These novelty items remain the only type of devices that can be discharged inside Huntington city limits.
The Huntington Police Department will monitor fireworks displays over the Fourth of July holiday weekend to observe any illegal conduct. The police department will issue citations to anyone caught discharging fireworks, according to the city.
Retail fireworks establishments must be certified and inspected through the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Certification is needed for permanent or temporary retailers.
The City of Huntington’s Code Enforcement Unit will also inspect retail sales establishments by confirming a city business license.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.