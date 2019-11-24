HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on the Big Sandy Superstore Arena plaza. Mayor Steve Williams will light the 26-foot tree at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The event is free to the public to attend. Entertainment will be provided by Bridget’s Dance Academy. Mini cookies and hot chocolate will be provided courtesy of PAX Cafe and the arena. A live weather report will broadcast shortly after the tree lighting by WOWK-TV’s Spencer Adkins.

For more information, visit www.bigsandyarena.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.