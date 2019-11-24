HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on the Big Sandy Superstore Arena plaza. Mayor Steve Williams will light the 26-foot tree at approximately 6:15 p.m.
The event is free to the public to attend. Entertainment will be provided by Bridget’s Dance Academy. Mini cookies and hot chocolate will be provided courtesy of PAX Cafe and the arena. A live weather report will broadcast shortly after the tree lighting by WOWK-TV’s Spencer Adkins.
For more information, visit www.bigsandyarena.com.