CEREDO — Landslides, poor drainage and dealing with a slew of erosion control issues has caused the Huntington Tri-State Airport to push back its growth goals.
“Because we keep putting money toward slides and drainage issues, it’s pushing back our plans to really grow the airport,” Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) Director Brent Brown said.
A $1.3 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant to help improve airport drainage and erosion control and improve the runway safety area at Huntington Tri-State Airport was announced Monday.
“It’s good in the way that we are getting this funding and it’s going to these local contractors and putting that money back into our local economy, but it’s unfortunate because we have a master plan that we want to move forward with that is supported by the FAA,” Brown said.
The airport, which is located 3 miles south of Huntington, near Ceredo, will receive $1,387,846 in the latest grant.
Brown says this grant covers the remaining balance of the construction grant the airport received two years ago for the “pond” project.
“This project includes draining the pond, repairing the slide along the runway safety area and improving the drainage along the runway safety area,” Brown explained.
The project, along the south edge of the runway safety area, involves draining a 14.5-acre pond holding 72 feet of water and repairing a slide in that same area, he said. That project is estimated at approximately $20 million.
“That was originally designed in the early 1950s to be a detention pond to drain water underneath the runway and onto the north side,” Brown said. “Over the years, that old clay pipe has deteriorated and been crushed, so we have a pond now.”
The work is expected to take place into 2021 and will involve draining the pond, filling it with “good, usable material” and creating a new drainage path that will be directed south instead of north. While the pond is drained, crews will address the slide that’s against that safety area.
“Because that pond is 72 feet deep, that gives you an idea of how large that slide is and why that side of the runway safety area will have to be rebuilt and stabilized,” Brown said, adding that the airport runway will remain fully operational during construction.
The remainder of the grant will cover the engineering design work needed to address another slide along one of the airport’s access roads. Work on it is not expected to be bid out until the spring of 2021, Brown said.
“We expect to start construction in late spring or early summer 2021,” he said.
Currently, a temporary steel wall is holding the slide back.
“We had two other slide repairs going on just west of here and the FAA allowed us to put a temporary fix in place,” Brown said. “You can see that it is already bowing out pretty significantly.”
Brown said the airport was in jeopardy of losing the access road.
“This road is our main access for our snow removal equipment, fuel farm and tenants,” Brown said.
The slip developed in the fall of 2019 by the snow removal equipment building on the west side of the airport.
“We noticed it one day about 30 or 40 feet away from the building and immediately notified the FAA, but by the time we were able to get funding and bids in hand, it had already moved up to the building and took out some of our sidewalk,” Brown said. “There has been a lot of rain in the past few years and it has caused many slips and slides.”
Brown said the airport staff is always monitoring the airfield and other areas on the property, conducting routine perimeter checks in accordance with the FAA, which is why they’ve been able to address so many of these types of projects before they turn into safety hazards.
“Being on top of a hill, we’ve got to always be conscious and monitor all of our areas,” he said.
Brown says so the airport can move forward with its master plans, he is trying to get enough funding to repair the road and add additional drainage the full length of the road.
“The problem with these slides is that if you don’t repair the drainage along with the flood repair, it only chases it further down the slope,” he said. “We want to capture that water instead of pushing it further down, causing more slides.”
Brown said additional grants would be sought for the work.
“We are very appreciative to Congresswoman Miller, as well as senators Capito and Manchin,” Brown said. “They have all provided HTS will the necessary support to enable us to keep the airport safe and operational.”