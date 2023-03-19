Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown discusses the plans for a multi-level parking garage deck on Thursday. The new structure will connect the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.
The future site of Huntington Tri-State Airport’s new multi-level parking garage deck is seen here on Thursday. The new structure will connect the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.
CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is working on an improvement project to realign the existing airport loop access road to the main terminal, create an overflow parking area and to construct a multi-level parking garage deck, according to the airport’s director.
“This has been in the works for probably at least 10 years,” said Brent Brown, director of Huntington Tri-State Airport. “I’ve been here about seven years almost. And, and I know that it was underway way back then. But, you know, we’re really picking up some traction. We’ve got some support from the airport board and then members of the state Senate and the state House. The Department of Highways is interested in this project, and I think it really will spur growth of the airport.
“You know, right now, especially in the busy season in the summer, there’s no parking at all. People are parking on the side of the streets. We’re having to be creative on where we put them.”
The first phase deals with the realignment of the airport access road.
“It’s essentially going to shift our access road to the west, allowing us to square off our current parking lot, which will allow us a better footprint to build a parking structure while at the same time lowering our current overflow lot which is on top of the hill. And it’ll create almost another 400 parking spaces for for our overflow lot,” Brown explained.
Brown said phase one will include the design and construction. The next phase would be building the structure. Phase two will connect to the public elevator from the existing parking lot to the main airport terminal entrance.
“The idea behind that is our current our current elevator building was designed so that we can build a structure and still utilize that elevator building,” he said. “We’re kind of working through the design process right now, but one of the designs that we’re in favor of is moving the terminal space so all the ticket counter space area (is) on the second level of the parking structure. Our checkpoint and our hold area is very undersized. So when we have a flight or back-to-back Allegiant flights, there’s standing room only back there and so we need to figure out ways to alleviate that and one of those is moving all of the unsecured operations the second level of the parking structure.”
Brown said the estimated cost of phase one is around $14 million.
“That includes design and construction,” he said. “All the engineering and utilities and everything. The actual structure kind of depends on which route we take if we if we decide to go the route of encompassing the terminal area, we’re probably in the neighborhood of $50 to $60 million.”
Brown said airport officials are still trying to figure out all the different funding mechanisms the airport can use to complete the project.
“We’ll be getting a lot of grants,” he said. “Some through the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and some through the state.”
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council and executive director of the Wayne County Economic Development Authority, said the airport authority has identified the development of a parking garage as a high-priority project.
“We intend to double the amount of parking currently available at the airport,” he said. “Anyone who flies out of Huntington understands the parking situation there. It needs to be improved. With Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College’s new aviation maintenance technology training program now operating on the airfield, it only makes sense for us to pursue this project. We want to improve the experience for everyone that flies out of HTS.
“This would include terminal improvements as well. We also have plans to develop property on the southside of the runway. Our goal is to attract a maintenance repair and overhaul company to the site. This type of business would bring new jobs and new investment to the airport and would offer employment opportunities for graduates of the AMT program.”
Brown said, “We are working really close with HADCO and Marshall on trying to attract more businesses to support that program so that when those students that are going through the maintenance program graduate and they’re certified, then they can roll right into a job versus moving somewhere else.
“We want to keep those keep keep those folks here and grow the airport and grow our community.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
