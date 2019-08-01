HUNTINGTON - The West Virginia Alzheimer's Association is kicking off the 2019 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer's on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Heritage Center, 101 13th St.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in learning more about the Alzheimer's Association, its work in the Huntington area, and how they can partner with the organization.
Come enjoy a drink or two and network with others passionate about transforming this community for those facing dementia and Alzheimer's and their families.
The Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The walk begins at 10:15 a.m., with day-of registration beginning at 8 a.m. Registration is free. Learn more or register at Alz.org/Walk.
For more information, call Nikki Miller at 304-730-1707 or email nmiller@alz.org.