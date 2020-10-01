HUNTINGTON — Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Cabell County this Saturday, Oct. 3, as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. There are 39,000 people in West Virginia living with Alzheimer’s disease, and an additional 105,000 people affected through their role as caregivers.
While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.
“Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our heartbeat in the community,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. “This year, walkers are taking the event to their neighborhoods and local parks. We are excited about how that visibility will increase awareness of the disease and the mission.”
This year’s goal is to raise $68,000.
Last year the Huntington Walk raised $61,000. All money raised goes toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed. This year the view-only Promise Garden will be located at Ritter Park in Huntington and will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:
- Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience.
- Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony.
- Walk in your neighborhood.
- Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app.
- Visit the Promise Garden location.
The Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of nine walk events the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.