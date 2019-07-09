HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Walks, the initiative to promote walking as a means to better health, will celebrate its first anniversary beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Huntington's Kitchen on 3rd Avenue.
At the event, the Greater Huntington Walks committee will announce new incentives and information regarding the third quarterly challenge of 2019, as well as give away two more pairs of tickets to Huntington Day at the Cincinnati Reds game in August. Members of Greater Huntington Walks can register for the drawing, which will take place following a community walk, at the celebration, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The first 500 walkers to register for the drawing also will be given a Greater Huntington Walks koozie.
Another feature of the event is that manager of Huntington's Kitchen, Chef Marty Emerson, will teach participants how to prepare peanut butter energy balls, for which recipe cards will be provided.
The celebration comes on the heels of the committee's announcement last week of the theme of the third quarterly challenge for participating walkers. That challenge is College Bowl Games of America, in which walkers attempt to virtually visit prominent college football games and stadiums across the country as the season kicks off. Throughout the challenge, participants will attempt to walk collectively the equivalent of going to 12 different college football bowl games, beginning with the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and finishing with the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.
For that challenge, participants who walk at least 200,000 steps in any one month will be entered into a drawing to be awarded a VIP weekend with Marshall University's football team on a currently undecided date.
Greater Huntington Walks just concluded its latest challenge, Ballparks of America, which involved virtually walking to different baseball stadiums throughout the United States and Canada.
The first quarterly challenge of the year was called Destination Vacation, in which participants attempted to virtually walk to various prominent vacation locations around the world. The award for the challenge, which had the same requirements to be entered into the drawing, was a free trip to Myrtle Beach.
Greater Huntington Walks was formed in July 2018, with the participation of local individuals and organizations including Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center, the city of Huntington, Marshall University and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The was to virtually walk to the moon, or a total of roughly 478 million steps and nearly 240,000 miles. The goal was accomplished four months ahead of schedule, just 43 days after its beginning, and, by the end of the year, the group had walked to the moon and back nearly three times.
"Unfortunately, Huntington has a reputation of being an unhealthy city, and we want to show everybody there are people who care about the health of Huntington and the Greater Huntington Community," Angela Henderson-Bentley, manager of public relations at St. Mary's Medical Center and member of the Greater Huntington Walks Committee, said.
Although the overall goals and quarterly challenges may seem overwhelming at times, even walking just 30 minutes each day could potentially significantly improve someone's health in various aspects, Henderson-Bentley said.
"Some people feel like they can't do it, but little things like taking the stairs instead of the elevator at work or parking a little farther down the street can really make a difference, and that's what we're trying to show," she said.
Greater Huntington Walks currently includes over 2,000 active walkers. Those interested in participating can visit www.greaterhuntingtonwalks.com for more information.