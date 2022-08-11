HUNTINGTON — The largest river steamboat ever built docked in Huntington on Thursday morning.
The American Queen, which is designed like an 1800s steamboat with modern amenities, spent the day docked at Harris Riverfront Park on the Ohio River. The boat started its voyage in Pittsburgh and will continue down the river to Louisville, Kentucky.
Passengers spent their day in Huntington attending excursions throughout the city, and the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau worked to welcome visitors. Five motor coaches accompany the ship to transport passengers from the dock to the land excursions.
Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area CVB, said the most well-liked destinations for these visitors have been the rail museum in the Central City neighborhood and the special collections library at Marshall University.
The CVB has hosts on site for many of the locations passengers visit, and these hosts answer questions and share Huntington’s history at each location.
“I’ve had several comments already today that they think Huntington is so pretty and they just wanted to walk around downtown,” Compton said Thursday. “For us to get to showcase Huntington to these folks is really a great opportunity for us.”
Compton said the feedback about Huntington is usually overwhelmingly positive, and some say they hope to come back to visit the city again on their own time.
The Red Caboose, an artisan shop in Huntington dedicated to selling West Virginia-related pieces and merchandise, is selling watercolor postcards and paintings of the American Queen made by local artists.
Passengers on these riverboat trips often come from all over the country, and Compton said they enjoy the unique travel and experience that a riverboat journey can offer.
The sister ship of the American Queen, the American Countess, visited Huntington in June and will return Sept. 9.
