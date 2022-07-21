The Huntington Fire Department swore in five new probationary firefighters Wednesday at City Hall. They are: Adin Dain Sperry, Timothy Christian Clark, Braedon Taylor Johnson, Christopher Chase Wilson and Michael Andrew Neace.
Tyler Spence | The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and the Huntington Fire Department welcomed a new class of probationary firefighters Wednesday morning at City Hall.
The ceremony was hosted by Mayor Steve Williams and Fire Chief Greg Fuller. The addition will bring the number of firefighters in the city to 87, still under the 95 available positions budgeted.
The new firefighters are Adin Dain Sperry, Timothy Christian Clark, Braedon Taylor Johnson, Christopher Chase Wilson and Michael Andrew Neace. Michael Garrett Rowe was also promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
Fuller read the mission of the Huntington Fire Department before Williams spoke to the firefighters and their families about the importance of their jobs in protecting the lives and property of residents but keeping themselves safe as well.
“Your top responsibility is to go home safely at the end of every shift,” Williams said.
The candidates will begin training at the Huntington Fire Academy before they serve a three-year apprentice in the fire department.
The city has budgeted for 95 firefighters, but the difficulty recruiting for jobs in emergency response has left the department less than fully staffed.
“Recruitment is a difficult job now. It’s hard to attract young people to public safety careers, so we are very pleased that we were able to get these folks through the process,” Fuller said.
Fuller said he hopes the department will continue to recruit and that there will be an even larger inductee class soon.
Fuller said he believes the future of the Huntington Fire Department is strong, and with new stations in strategically planned locations that the department will be able to function more effectively and efficiently than in the past.
