HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington will settle a lawsuit filed by two former Marshall University athletes and another man accusing Huntington police of using excessive force for more than $350,000, according to their attorney.
The men — former Marshall University football offensive lineman Nathaniel Charles Devers, former Marshall soccer player Cory Joseph Shimensky and his family member Stephen Shimensky — were among four people arrested in a restaurant in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue on Oct. 29, 2017, after police were called when a woman in their party was assaulted.
A civil lawsuit was later filed against the city and its police officers Ronnie Lusk, Colin Cooper, Aaron Lawhon, Tyler Meade and Shawn Henson. It made claims that the police used excessive force, conducted unlawful search and seizure and false arrest. It also charged malicious prosecution and abuse of process by Lusk and Meade and municipal liability against the city.
According to attorney Rich Weston, Devers will receive $267,500 from the city, Stephen Shimensky, $39,000, and Cory Shimensky, $45,000. Stephen Shimensky will also receive $10,000 from a Marshall University officer involved.
“This was a beating and tasing of Marshall students that should not have happened,” he said. “The Huntington Police Department needs to take a hard look at its use-of-force training and how to conduct a proper investigation when its officers use excessive force.”
City of Huntington attorney Scott Damron said Friday that “our insurance company settled the case as a matter of efficiency in order to avoid the continued cost of litigation and to hedge against the chance that a jury would not resolve the facts correctly. As the settlement agreement will show, the city disputes liability and believes that the police officers involved acted properly under the circumstances.”
Devers was the most affected by the incident, Weston said. He was punched in the face, which resulted in bruising and cuts, and his teeth were knocked out. He was also kneed in the kidney area. He was later diagnosed with a concussion. While Cory Shimensky’s season was over with his final game the night before, Devers was a junior starter on the football team and missed games because he was suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case.
The trio had been eating at Rocco’s Little Italy in Huntington when a woman in their party was punched for accidentally hitting a woman with a bathroom door, Weston said. The plaintiffs asked the restaurant to call police, who asked them to leave when they responded to the call.
The lawsuit claimed Stephen Shimensky was ignored when he asked to file a report about the woman’s assault and was shoved by Lusk. Lusk asked Cory Shimensky to turn around and put his hands behind his back while another officer grabbed Stephen Shimensky — who had recently undergone rotator cuff surgery — and threw him face-first to the ground before handcuffing him, Weston wrote in the lawsuit. He was later diagnosed with a concussion and nerve damage in his hands due to the handcuffs.
Criminal complaints stated the group refused to listen before Devers punched an officer in the face and another in the back of the head. The civil lawsuit states it was the officers who punched Devers in the face, with at least one blow causing handcuffs to hit him in the mouth and eye.
Lawhon was accused of firing his Taser probes at Devers, which struck him in the back. Lusk, Lawhon and Cooper also deployed metal batons and severely beat Devers while he was handcuffed, the lawsuit said. A Taser was later used on his neck when attempting to get into the back of a police vehicle.
HPD policy states if force is used, a supervisor must interview witnesses about what happened and conduct an investigation, but that did not happen, Weston said.
“There were witnesses everywhere and he just took the officers’ word of what happened,” he said.
Weston said there was very little video and audio of the incident recorded by police. He also questioned why the police force kept no roster or any indication of what training officers go through to prevent situations like that from occurring.
Devers and the Shimenskys had been charged with public intoxication, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct after the incident. Devers also was charged with battery on an officer.
The state dropped the public intoxication charge against Devers and a jury acquitted him on other charges. The state dropped the charges against Cory Shimensky, and Stephen Shimensky, who lives out of state, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and paid a small fine so he did not have to return for trial, Weston said.