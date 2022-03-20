Volunteer Shelley Adkins collects litter along Norway Avenue as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association hosts a cleanup event as part of the city’s new Litter Support Program in 2021 in Huntington.
Volunteers help dismantle a structure located in the Gallaher Village Square as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association hosts a cleanup event as part of the city’s new Litter Support Program on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Huntington.
Volunteer Brenda Harlow collects litter along Norway Avenue as the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association hosts a cleanup event as part of the city’s new Litter Support Program on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Thanks to community efforts, the Jewel City was recently recognized for its shine.
The City of Huntington was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Make It Shine Clean Community award program, said City Manager Hank Dial during Monday’s City Council meeting. Huntington received the award based on the city’s and community’s efforts last year to keep Huntington clean.
The $1,000 cash prize will be used to purchase additional litter cleanup supplies, which will be distributed to neighborhood organizations.
“This effort included numerous spring community cleanups, alley sweeps and a litter abatement program, where the city’s 150th Anniversary Committee distributed litter cleanup supplies to volunteers,” Dial told council members.
The application for the award was submitted by City Communications Director Bryan Chambers, City Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount and Carrie Denvir of the Huntington Stormwater Utility.
According to WVDEP’s website, the Make It Shine program coordinates an effort by volunteers, businesses, community organizations and local governments across the state to make West Virginia the “cleanest station in the nation.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
