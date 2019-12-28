HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Winter Arts Fest taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 along 14th Street West is seeking submissions from local artists for its popup show through the deadline Sunday, Dec. 29.
According to the show’s website, artists are encouraged to submit works relating to the themes of culture, place, identity and a sense of belonging.
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association and program director at Unlimited Future Inc., said she hopes the fest will draw newcomers to 14th Street West and help community members embrace their home, as well.
“We’re trying to let everyone know that there is a lot of art in Central City,” Kemp said. “One of the biggest goals of the show is to promote the experience of shopping here, and we want to strengthen and uplift what’s been here forever.”
Kemp said the show is part of a bigger project to continue to revitalize the West End.
“Overall, we are working on an area-wide plan,” Kemp said. “We have some wonderful established businesses here, and they need some new friends.”
Kemp said she sees empty storefronts as an opportunity for expansion, and will be looking for feedback from the public following the popup display, which will be scattered in four locations throughout 14th Street West.
“The experience is something we’re trying to craft, and we want people’s feedback,” Kemp said. “One of the fun things we’re doing is handing out a ‘passport’ with all four locations. If you visit all four sites, you’ll earn an entry into a drawing for a raffle basket full of items from Old Central City.”
The public will have the opportunity to purchase work for sale by the artists, and there is no fee for artists to sell their pieces.
The Huntington Winter Arts Fest is sponsored by the West Huntington Cultural District project, Old Central City Association, Heritage Farm Museum & Village, Coalfield Development Corp., Unlimited Future Inc. and the River to Rail Initiative.
Those interested can find more information and a cost-free application portal online at tiny.cc/artswv.