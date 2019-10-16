HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was charged with malicious wounding after she allegedly attacked a woman in the 2700 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington.
Tayona Quaniece Powell, 44, of Cedar Street in Huntington, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, on Oct. 5, Powell allegedly ambushed the woman as she was walking along 8th Avenue. The victim told police Powell jumped out and pepper sprayed her and used a blunt object to strike her repeatedly in the face and neck. The victim said she attempted to fight back, but was incapacitated by the pepper spray.
Powell was arrested by Huntington police and her bond was set at $25,000.
If convicted, Powell faces two to 10 years in jail.
ROBBERY: A Huntington woman was charged with first-degree robbery after she allegedly struck a woman in the head after stealing her wallet.
Jessica Hollie-Ann Pennington, 23, of Adams Avenue in Huntington, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Pennington approached the woman around 9 a.m. Tuesday while walking at Madison Avenue and West 13th Street and asked for a cigarette. The victim told police that Pennington then grabbed her wallet out of her right pocket. She said when she attempted to stop the robbery, Pennington struck her in the right side of her head.
Police said Pennington then fled west on Madison Avenue. She was located at Madison Avenue and West 17th Street and the victim’s wallet was lying on the ground behind Pennington.
Pennington was taken into custody without incident and her bond was set at $50,000.
If convicted, Pennington faces at least 10 years in jail.
Three other people were jailed on felony charges since Monday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Vernell Wilburn, 36, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being an accessory before and after the fact. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Edward McKinney, 26, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Daniel Eugene Fizer, 27, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 6:04 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:40 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of 27th Street.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 4:44 p.m. Oct. 7, 400 block of 9th Street.
Open door, 1:32 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Malicious wounding or unlawful assault, 12:15 p.m. Monday, 27th Street and 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 11:46 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
