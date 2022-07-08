HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was arrested last week after an investigation exposed dozens of vehicle damage claims that valued more than $103,000 in the past 14 years.
Debrann Bryan, 47, was charged with 26 counts of insurance fraud after she received a total of $103,678.94 from filing vehicle damage claims since 2009.
While Bryan is being charged with 26 counts, a search of records from the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Services Organization showed Bryan filed 36 similar claims, according to the criminal complaint.
All counts of insurance fraud came from vehicle damage claims filed to insurance companies of Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, Progressive and Nationwide.
On Nov. 28, 2021, Bryan filed a claim with Nationwide that her 2021 Ford Bronco Sport had been vandalized by being keyed.
Bryan was reimbursed $13,666.24 for the damages, but an employee with the Nationwide Insurance Special Investigation Unit discovered Bryan had multiple claims over the years, according to the complaint. A referral was made to the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner Special Investigations Division.
Two special agents met with Bryan on June 15. According to the criminal complaint, Bryan confessed to filing the insurance claims and said she “would scratch the vehicles by driving them against a bush along her driveway.”
Bryan then explained she would use the money she received from insurance companies for traveling and other items. According to the complaint, she told the agents she wouldn’t get the vehicle repaired and would use the same scratches on the vehicle to file additional claims.
The claims were primarily described in the criminal complaint as a vandalized vehicle, but Bryan also claimed hail damage and scratches. Bryan made claims on at least seven vehicles since 2009.
The first claim to be reported by Bryan was to Liberty Mutual on May 31, 2009, on a vandalized 2008 Chevrolet HHR. Bryan was reimbursed $2,128.42 for the alleged damage. She made claims nearly every year since then, making nine claims in 2012 alone, according to the complaint.
Bryan is out of jail on a $75,000 bond. Her case was continued to July 20.
