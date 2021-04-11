HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman arrested last week has been charged with sexual assault and other abuse charges after a 4-year-old relative made accusations to several people.
Lisa Dawn Porter, 56, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with first-degree sexual assault or abuse, filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor and child neglect creating a risk of death or injury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Williams, Child Protective Services made a police referral Dec. 17, 2020, pertaining to a 4-year-old girl. The report had been made because the girl was attempting to touch other relatives who were children, among other things.
The alleged victim said Porter would touch her under her clothes and take pictures of her and other children while Porter babysat her while her mother worked, Williams said.
On Feb. 25, troopers contacted the girl’s psychologist, who turned over treatment notes in which the girl disclosed she had been sexually assaulted. The psychologist’s notes recorded in fall 2020 indicated that the victim had said Porter “did something bad” or “did a bad touch,” Williams wrote.
The child’s mother was interviewed the next day and said Porter had approached her and asked if she could start watching the victim and her siblings in the summer of 2020.
Williams said the woman told police she noticed the victim was acting strange, sometimes closing her eyes and humming or taking off her clothes. She said her daughter accused Porter of abusing her several times in a specific room of the house.
Porter is also accused of watching the victim watch pornography and look at photos of other children.
The child underwent a forensic interview with Hoops Family Children Advocacy Center in March, during which she made the same accusations regarding the sexual conduct and added that she was physically abused as well, the criminal complaint said.
After failing to make contact with Porter at her Huntington home, warrants were filed in March.
She is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with a $75,000 cash-only bond.