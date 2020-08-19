HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman with a substance use disorder admitted in federal court Monday to possessing meth and firearms.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Elizabeth Leighton Mullins, 46, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
As part of her plea, Mullins admitted she possessed plastic baggies containing approximately 69 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded SCCY CPX-1 9mm pistol and a loaded Ruger LCP II .380 caliber pistol on Feb. 13, 2019, in a residence at 1352 Charleston Ave. in Huntington.
Mullins later admitted that the methamphetamine was hers and that she intended to sell it.
She also admitted she was an unlawful user of methamphetamine, which prevented her from possessing the firearms.
She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison at her Nov. 16 sentencing.