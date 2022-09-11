HUNTINGTON — A local woman helped to pave the way for future women of color in law enforcement as one of the first Black female lieutenants in West Virginia, but it hasn’t been the easiest path to follow.
After 52 years, Joan “Kitty” Maurice Chappelle is still the only Black woman to have been employed at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, according to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
“My mother was a very strong Black woman that, you know, in Cabell County, in Huntington, you didn’t have that in terms of law enforcement,” William “BJ” Chappelle, of Huntington, said about the “mother hen” of the family.
Kitty Chappelle, 85, of Huntington, died Aug. 12 at her residence.
She was born in Mount Hope, West Virginia, as the last sibling of eight and had two sons, Harry and BJ, with Harry F. Chappelle Jr., who died in April 2019. She also had three grandchildren — Kayla Chappelle, Kiara Shepherd and William Chappelle — and a great-grandson, Solomon Shepherd.
After being hired in 1969 by then-Sheriff Joe Neal to work in the jail, Kitty held various titles over the three decades she worked at the department.
She worked road patrol, all three shifts as a supervisor, in courts and processes as a bailiff and to sort papers, and executed warrants. Titles varied from road patrol commander to deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and administrative assistant to Cabell County Assessor Ottie Adkins, training officer and jail support officer. She was also the first Black female president of the county’s Deputy Sheriff’s Association for seven years.
According to “Race Relations in Law Enforcement: Law Enforcement, Race and Gender in the Cabell-Huntington Area,” an article by granddaughter Kayla Chappelle, Kitty said she was paid less than the men with the same responsibilities when she worked at the county jail.
She worked five-and-a-half days a week with 24-hour call and had additional tasks such as bookkeeping, billing and typing for the jail.
While she worked for the Sheriff’s Department, she had a second job in a security position at various retail stores and a supermarket.
Even though Kitty Chappelle attempted to leave work at the front door when she returned home in the Fairfield West neighborhood, her son BJ said there were some noticeable aspects of having a mom in law enforcement.
“It was cool for me, knowing that my mom had a police car parked in the driveway. My buddies, they loved her, but they would say, ‘Man, you’ll get in trouble. You know your mom will take you to jail!’” he laughed.
The family watched Marshall University and Minnesota Vikings games together, as she loved Randy Moss. Her husband, Harry, would record her favorite soap operas while she was at work.
Multiple people — from inside the Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Courthouse and the 911 Center — shared their condolences and favorite memories about Kitty when the Sheriff’s Department posted about her death on social media.
While she was a supervisor when Lafe Roberts, now director of courthouse security at the Cabell County Courthouse, started as a deputy in 1995, Chappelle eventually became “Lieutenant Grandma.”
Roberts said while he was at work one day, his wife tried to page him after she fell face-first on a bed frame.
“(My wife) busted her mouth open, knocked her teeth loose. I mean, she did some damage,” Roberts explained.
Since he was working, he didn’t answer and his wife called the office to see if he was there.
After Roberts noticed the missed calls, he returned to his home and saw Chappelle rocking his infant daughter. She had responded to the call and went to make sure Roberts’ wife was OK.
Since then, the name has stuck, and Roberts’ family continues to call her by the name.
“She was firm, and she was fair. If you were right, she had your back to the end of time, but if you were wrong, she was the first one to let you know,” Roberts said about Chappelle’s work ethic.
Inspired by his mother, BJ Chappelle was a corrections officer from 1989-90, but quickly noticed the discrimination that his mother experienced, which led him away from the field.
“Nobody knows the struggles she faced to get what she rightly deserved. I think that’s why it’s important to tell her story and cement her legacy as a strong, intelligent, fierce, yet compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She feared nobody and protected all,” BJ said.
“The status she has achieved hasn’t been easy. She has reached it with determination and spunk, hustle, drive and wit. But most of all, perseverance,” Herald-Dispatch staff writer Alton E. Fuller wrote abut Kitty in a September 1982 article, “Sgt. Chappelle: I’m no quitter.”
The article described a time when a jail visitor told Chappelle he would never permit his wife to work as a law enforcement officer during a time when Kitty was the only female deputy and one of two Black deputies.
“In today’s times, you have a lack of minorities involved in police work. And I think if people hear her story … maybe more people that are not only in law enforcement … won’t just lay down and take what people think the status quo is and fight for what their rights are,” BJ Chappelle said.
In 2010, the Huntington Police Department hired its first Black police officer in 16 years with 31-year-old Jammal Goodman, a Brooklyn, New York, native. Goodman worked for the police department for a brief period of time and has not been employed at the department for an estimated 10-plus years, according to Deputy Chief Phil Watkins.
As of September 2022, there are five women and seven people of color working in the department, according to Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder.
Kayla Chappelle’s piece featured in The Carter Woodson Project discussed the race and gender relation issues in Cabell County law enforcement before and after the West Virginia Human Rights Commission formed in 1961.
“From the integration of Douglass High School into Huntington High School to integration of the Keith-Albee Theater in the city to sit-ins in local restaurants such as the White Pantry to ‘Colored Day’ at Huntington’s only amusement park to protests and conferences, the city has been largely purged of the overt discriminatory behavior of which it has once been plagued,” the article said.
“… One thing is certain: Racial and gender bias prevent African Americans, especially women, from considering, applying for and receiving jobs relating to law enforcement in the Cabell-Huntington area of West Virginia. A significant portion of West Virginia’s population has therefore been marginalized when it comes to law enforcement employment and race.”
It wasn’t until after Kitty Chappelle retired in July 1999 that her family began to understand more details of her work experience.
According to the article, discriminatory activities — threats, fake calls, towing and other “fear tactics” — toward Chappelle in the 1970s eventually led her to file a lawsuit in 1986 against her employer.
“Perhaps most disturbing of all her experiences, Chappelle’s husband once received flowers from the then-sheriff as a hearse was sent to their home with a note reading, ‘Sorry about your loss,’” the article said.
Chappelle was reported to have written down experiences of discrimination in the work environment on napkins.
The incidents were what ignited the lawsuit, but Chappelle wrote in the lawsuit that she had been relieved of her duties as a training instructor in June 1984 by a less qualified white man.
She filed the lawsuit against the sheriff, the Cabell County Commission and the county jail administrator at the time.
According to The Herald-Dispatch article “Deputy files suit, claims discrimination” published in February 1986, the lawsuit stated she was reassigned to road patrol on the midnight shift, which was “never assigned to white female deputies.”
The case was sealed because of the confidentiality clause, so details of the settlement and how much Chappelle was paid could not be made public. She was, however, allowed to admit that the case was for age, sex and race discrimination and that she won.
The lawsuit stated she sought $50,000 in compensatory damages and $100,000 in punitive damages; her promotion; reinstatement as a training instructor; and back and front pay with interest, according to the 1986 article.
“In order for her to obtain what she deserves in terms of her rank, she had to go to federal court to do so,” BJ Chappelle said. “It was tough. There were death threats; there were all kinds of things that went on that people didn’t know. That’s pretty much what I remember as a kid, you know, trying to understand why I couldn’t go certain places. It was out of fear, and they tried to keep me safe. It was tough, but she was tougher.”