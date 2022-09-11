The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A local woman helped to pave the way for future women of color in law enforcement as one of the first Black female lieutenants in West Virginia, but it hasn’t been the easiest path to follow.

After 52 years, Joan “Kitty” Maurice Chappelle is still the only Black woman to have been employed at the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, according to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

