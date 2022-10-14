HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was arraigned Tuesday on charges of child neglect with injury two weeks after her daughter was left at the hospital with burns.
A child abuse complaint made by medical personnel and Child Protective Services led to the Sept. 28 arrest of Jacob Edward Ball, 35, of Huntington.
Amie Allen, 40, of Huntington, was charged with child neglect with injury and arraigned Tuesday morning by Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry.
On Sept. 28, Cabell Huntington Hospital staff and a CPS worker told the police a 5-year-old girl was burned on her arm and back and had marks around her neck, buttocks and facial areas.
The child was admitted to the hospital Sept. 27.
A preliminary hearing set Oct. 5 for Ball was moved while law enforcement officers executed a warrant for Allen. The preliminary hearing was moved again to be prosecuted with both defendants.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kent L. Bryson said the child was put in foster care and is healing from the wounds.
Ball was dating Allen, and both adults’ stories of what happened to the child changed throughout the day, according to the criminal complaint.
The mother originally said the child turned the hot water knob when left alone in the shower to bathe and was burned. Later, she told law enforcement that Ball was home alone with the child.
“I was not present when this stuff happened. And so, yeah, you know, these charges that I’m receiving? No, I don’t feel that they’re proper. … I did not hurt my daughter in any way. I wouldn’t ever hurt her. I know she didn’t tell anybody that I hurt her,” Allen testified Tuesday.
Ball admitted to smacking the child with his hand on her buttocks and also putting his hand on her neck as he placed her into the shower, according to a criminal complaint.
A complaint filed against Allen stated the 5-year-old had bruises to her eyes as well, but Allen told law enforcement that the bruises were from a puppy at the residence. West Virginia State Police trooper S.N. Swope stated in the complaint that he did not think the marks were made by the 10-pound puppy.
Swope executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence and noted it was in “filthy condition,” with a significant cockroach infestation. The kitchen was also filthy, and the fridge was mostly empty.
The victim’s bedroom in the residence was unsafe and unsanitary, as was the bathroom in the residence, the complaint said.
Bryson told Sperry that Allen should have no less than a $50,000 bond and that the bond should be cash only. Sperry agreed and set the bond at $100,000 cash only.
“So we do have some concerns about ties to the community, the fact that if (Allen) does get out and is facing these charges that she will not return. She did show up today, which is to her benefit. We would ask that the bond be more reflective of that seriousness,” Bryson said.
“During the course of the Child Protective Services investigation, both Miss Allen and Mr. Ball left the hospital and had to be sought out the next day. So this child was left at the hospital without any adult guardian, custodian or anyone for this period of time. So this is a little different than a typical case that you would normally see.”
Allen testified that she was not allowed to see her child and called the hospital every day to get updates.
“Sir, they would not allow me to see my daughter as soon as they put her in the room. I was there. I stayed,” Allen testified. “I was in the waiting room for hours. They wouldn’t let us take anything to her. We called every day over there.”
The complaint said the defendant contacted the landlord prior to taking the child to the hospital to request that the hot water heater be inspected.
Allen and Ball are lodged in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.