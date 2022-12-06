HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing from an officer.
Tia Shea Hammond, 38, of Huntington, was charged with felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and obstructing an officer/fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference.
Hammond was also charged with four misdemeanors of driving while license is revoked for a DUI, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, and obstructing an officer/fleeing from an officer without a vehicle.
According to Cabell County Magistrate Court documents, at 1:17 p.m. Monday, an employee of Goldy Auto at 187 Kinetic Drive in Huntington called 911 to report that he saw a truck he believed to belong to the dealership that had been reported stolen to the Cabell County Sheriff's Office.
According to the criminal complaint, the employee followed the vehicle toward 16th Street when an officer saw the truck and attempted to stop it. The vehicle sped off, according to the complaint, and the officer followed.
The officer saw the vehicle run two red lights, "in a manner showing a reckless indifference to the safety of others and an obvious attempt to flee from my marked patrol vehicle," the complaint states.
The complaint states the officer temporarily lost sight of the vehicle near Huntington High School, but then saw it again as it turned onto James Kilowatt Road, a dead-end road. When the vehicle came to the end, the driver, later identified as Hammond, exited the vehicle and began running, according to the complaint.
Hammond threw what were later identified as a wallet and keys to the stolen vehicle into a nearby creek, the complaint states, and officers tased Hammond twice after they said she did not comply with commands to get on the ground.
The officer held Hammond and a passenger who complied with orders to get on the ground until another officer arrived.
A metal tin found in Hammond's pocket contained .66 grams of a gray powder consistent with heroin and .89 grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Another officer conducting a more in-depth search located 5.68 grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine on Hammond, and a K9 alerted to the presence of a learned narcotic in the vehicle, where officers found "numerous tools and items of paraphernalia," and catalytic converters.
Hammond's license was discovered to have been suspended for a DUI in October 2016, and there were two warrants out for Hammond's arrest regarding driving with a suspended or revoked license for a DUI and embezzlement.
The complaint states Hammond was also caught on video stealing the vehicle.
Hammond was jailed at Western Regional Jail at 6 p.m. Monday, and bond was set at $57,500.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
