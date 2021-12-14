HUNTINGTON -- A Huntington woman was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after being convicted of shooting her husband after a fight four years ago.
Jessica Diane Gordon, 34, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy plea to second-degree murder. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without admitting guilt.
In exchange for the plea, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers and assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon agreed to a 25-year prison sentence.
Hammers said Gordon shot and killed her husband, Christopher Gordon, 31, Oct. 22, 2017, in their bedroom at the couple’s home on Cavalier Drive in Huntington shortly after a fight ended between the two.
According to police, Gordon said her husband had held her down on a bed, but she gave conflicting information when she said he had strangled her. She told police she retrieved a gun from a gun safe on the other side of the bed and fired one shot, which struck her husband in his left temple.
During her 2017 arraignment, Gordon told The Herald-Dispatch, “It’s not what it seems.”
The plea had been offered to Gordon for some time, and she apologized for not taking it sooner.
Gordon, who appeared via video Tuesday, was represented by defense attorneys Ray Nolan and Ashley Lockwood.
The victim's sister, who was not identified by name, said the family forgives Gordon for the killing, but it has taken a toll on the family. She also blamed Gordon for the death of the family’s patriarch, who she said died of depression while processing the killing.
“It’s hard for us to live with. We feel sorry for my niece and nephew. You damaged them. They are the ones that hurt the most. We are adults. They’re children,” she said. “They can’t seem to fathom and deal with this. I don't know why you did this. It was absolutely unforeseeable.”
The woman said Gordon could have just left if she had been that angry about the fight, but she chose violence instead.
The victim's mother interrupted at one point to say Gordon caused a lot of trouble. Gordon responded while crying stating “I know” while repeating “I’m sorry.” Jessica Gordon did not make a statement to the court, but Cabell Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles said he did feel she was remorseful based on the affliction behind her apology.
The plea nearly fell through Tuesday when confusion arose after Gordon said she had been using controlled substances while incarcerated at Western Regional Jail.
When asked if she was under the influence as part of routine questioning Tuesday, Gordon said she was not addicted to any drugs, but she does “random drugs” to help with her depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, such as opiates or Xanax.
“I am still under the influence of a multitude of depression and anxiety medicine I take daily, as well I took Xanax, methamphetamine mixtures relatively recently that I found myself and consumed,” she said.
After a few minutes of talking to her attorney, Gordon said she was not under the influence of drugs at the time of Tuesday’s hearing and she understood what she was pleading to.
Chiles ordered that Gordon should be moved to a prison from the jail as soon as possible, preferably by the end of the week.
Lawrence Messina, communications director for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, said the leadership at the facility and division of corrections and rehabilitation have been alerted to the statements and are unaware of information that supports it.
“DCR also recognizes that attempts to smuggle drugs and other contraband into its facilities are unceasing, and that the methods employed change as well,” he said. “DCR nevertheless remains committed to protecting its facilities and those within them.”
In recent years the DCR has implemented several tactics in an attempt to curb illegal drugs being brought into facilities, including X-ray body scanners, the photocopying of non-legal mail and the coding of legal mail.