HUNTINGTON — A 70-year-old woman died Monday morning after a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in the east end of Huntington caught fire, the first fire-related death in the city this year.
Bryan Chambers, director of communications for the city of Huntington, identified the victim as Dreama Adkins, of Huntington. Her son was able to escape the fire safely.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 6:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke throughout the house, mainly on the second floor, said Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader.
Flames were blowing out of the front and sides of the house. Firefighters attempted to access to the second floor in the back of the home using a ladder, but were driven back by extreme heat and heavy fire conditions.
"We had confirmed entrapment on the second floor in the rear, but the conditions deteriorated, and we were not able to get in to the victim,” Rader said.
A man at the scene said he had come upon the fire just before firefighters arrived and was attempting to enter the home, but was unsuccessful.
Fifth Avenue was closed for hours Monday morning as firefighters, Huntington police and the fire marshal remained on scene investigating. But as of Monday morning, Radar said they officials had no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.
While it was early in the investigation, Radar said the fire might have spread so quickly throughout the house due to “balloon construction.” The 1,232-square-foot home was built in 1900, according to the Cabell County Assessor’s website.
"That's the type of construction where there are no fire stops in the walls. So when you have a fire it spreads extremely fast," she said. Houses on either side of the residence were not harmed.
Rader also noted the importance of smoke detectors.
"Smoke detectors save lives," she said. "I urge people to have working smoking detectors in their homes."
Adkins' death was the first fire-related fatality for the city of Huntington in 2020, Rader said.