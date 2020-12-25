Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman pleaded guilty Monday to her role in an Akron-to-Huntington meth conspiracy.

Mary Beth Cummings, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She faces at least five and up to 30 years in federal prison at her March 22, 2021, sentencing. According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Cummings was part of a significant meth trafficking network, which she admitted she participated in May 2019.

She obtained large quantities of meth which ad been transported from Akron, Ohio, to Huntington, several times. She relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the drug to her before she would distribute it to various Huntington customers.

She admitted she knew some of those customers intended to further distribute the meth.

