HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman originally charged in aiding and abetting in first-degree murder for the shooting of a man has now been indicted on a murder charge.
Charles Edward Allen, of Detroit, was shot to death Dec. 28, 2019, in his driveway at 960 28th St. in Huntington.
While the man also involved in the shooting has not been arrested, Chrysilla Rose “C.J.” Gundy, 29, was indicted in the shooting.
During the October 2021 preliminary hearing, Huntington Police Department Detective Christopher Hurst referenced more than a dozen witnesses interviewed by police in his testimony.
Witnesses said a man and woman, Gundy, were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting and getting into a vehicle rented by Gundy.
Hurst said police are still unsure of the identity of that man, who was believed to be the shooter because he was seen dropping a firearm as he fled.
Cabell County assistant prosecutor Tyler Shoub said Gundy lured the victim to the home in order to punish him for stealing drugs from her.
A witness said Gundy said Allen had stolen about three ounces of meth from her at a home in the 1100 block of 25th Street.
A small plastic bag containing a white crystallized substance was found wedged in a fence near the victim’s body, but Hurst said tests could not identify it.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in November. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Phillip Scott Strickland (Clendenin, West Virginia): Strangulation; domestic battery
- Danny Ray Holland (1000 block of
1/2
- Madison Avenue, Huntington): Burglary; two counts of domestic battery
- James Michael Kerlavage (600 block of High Street, Huntington): Two counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Colton Conner Montgomery (Lesage, WV): Strangulation; three counts of domestic battery; domestic assault
- Quatoni Devone Reddick (1200 block of Foster Avenue, Huntington): Strangulation; domestic battery; unlawful restraint; domestic assault
- Matthew Allen Gayheart (3700 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington): Burglary; battery; fleeing without a vehicle
- Harry Lester Holland Jr. (Salt Rock, West Virginia): Third offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of DUI conviction
- Robert A. Schultz (Dunbar, West Virginia): Forgery; uttering
- Isabella Marie Parsons (Unit block of Teresa Drive, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Mark Ronell Tabb (600 block of Right Fork Broad Hollow Road, Huntington): Two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl
- Dawn E. McPhearson (1200 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Financial exploitation of an elderly person, protected person or an incapacitated adult
- Kermit Brent Garrett (3500 block of Third Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Brennon Michael Adkins (600 block of Marion Court, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy
- TJ Jazz Cremeans (200 block of Davis Street, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy
- Darnell Jackson (1700 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington): Grand larceny
- Jeremy Terrell Mayo (Beckley, West Virginia): Grand larceny
- Elizabeth Susan Kipp (1000 block of Marcum Terrace, Huntington): Two counts of delivery of fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl
- Nathan Lee Litteral (Kenova, West Virginia): Soliciting a minor via computer
- Samuel L. Harrah (Salt Rock, West Virginia): Two counts of failure to register as sex offender
- Shakur Raekwon Joyce (2300 block of Valley Drive, Huntington): Second degree sexual assault
- Edward Scott McDonals (2500 block of Ninth Avenue, Huntington): Failure to register as sex offender
- Jennifer Rose Stevens (4800 block of Hillview Drive, Huntington): Child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury