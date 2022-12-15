The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chrysilla Rose “C.J.” Gundy, 28, of Huntington,

Chrysilla Rose “C.J.” Gundy, 28, of Huntington, appears via video conference in Cabell County Magistrate Court Oct. 18, on a charge alleging she aided and abetted in a 2019 Huntington murder.

 Courtney Hessler | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman originally charged in aiding and abetting in first-degree murder for the shooting of a man has now been indicted on a murder charge.

Charles Edward Allen, of Detroit, was shot to death Dec. 28, 2019, in his driveway at 960 28th St. in Huntington.

