HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was arrested on a felony DUI charge Tuesday after pinning a pedestrian between her vehicle and a tree while attempting to park.
Lori Lynn King, 64, of 1019 Euclid Place in Huntington, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in injuries.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Huntington Police Officer Joey Koher, police responded to a crash reported in the 1000 block of Euclid Place in Huntington at about 7:17 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, King, who was sitting outside, told police she was the driver of a red 2019 Ford Escape.
The crash investigation allegedly showed King was attempting to park her vehicle in front of her home at Euclid Place when she struck a tree and a pedestrian, Malik K. Ferguson, who was pinned between the vehicle and tree. She also struck another vehicle in the process.
Ferguson sustained significant serious bodily damage.
Witnesses allegedly told Koher that they believed King attempted to flee the scene and she had to be removed from the vehicle by residents before she could leave. They also alleged she was drunk.
When Koher asked her how much she had to drink that night, she allegedly responded "a couple," but indicated the establishment she visited “pours strong.” She said it had been about one hour since her last drink. King asked repeatedly if the victim would be OK and could not tell police what time it was.
Koher said King had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.
While she allegedly complied to perform field sobriety tests, previous knee surgeries and poor vision limited what tests could be administered. Her Blood Alcohol Content level read .180, more than twice the legal limit.
She is currently housed at Western Regional Jail.