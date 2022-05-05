HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman has been charged, along with two others, after a deceased man wrapped in carpet was brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington early Tuesday.
Shannon Marie Brown, 36, has been charged with concealment of a dead body and conspiracy to inflict injury to person or property and was jailed Wednesday afternoon at Western Regional Jail.
Josh Chase Daniel, 39, of Salt Rock, and Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, 40, of Hurricane, West Virginia, were charged earlier in the week with concealment of a dead body, obstructing an officer and conspiracy after Eric Williams, 43, was discovered wrapped in a sheet and a rug inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry the trio took to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
Brown was married to Williams, and they both lived with Daniel in a home they recently started renting.
Daniel said he was contacted by Brown -- whom he referred to as Shannon Williams -- who said she received information that her husband was possibly dead inside the shared residence in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington.
Once Daniel and Fitzsimmons arrived, they saw the victim in a bathroom inside, and the three worked together to move the body. Daniel said he didn’t call 911 because they were growing marijuana inside the residence.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence the three were renting and discovered approximately 80 plants there. A second search warrant was executed at Fitzsimmons’ residence on Traces Creek near Salt Rock. Officers discovered approximately 90 marijuana plants there.
Brown is being held on a $50,000 bond. Daniel and Fitzsimmons have bonds set at $80,000.
Cabell County Sheriff Zerkle said the investigation is ongoing, with possible charges to be filed in the drug operation.
