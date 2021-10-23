IRONTON — A Huntington woman is facing prison after pleading guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Joan C. Roach, 35, of Grapevine Road, pleaded guilty to possession of 33 grams of fentanyl. The maximum sentence in the case is 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison. Judge Andy Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Nov. 3.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said he would recommend a prison sentence of three to five years with the possibility of early release after serving a year.
In an unrelated case, Justin Scott McConnell, 40, of the 1800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Michael W. Carey, 47, of the 1700 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Edwin A. McClurg, 32, of Mabert Road, Portsmouth, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete a treatment program at Hope Source in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Joshua D. Smith, 36, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, admitted to taking drugs while on probation. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton and to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Paige Roach, 30, of Franklin Furnace, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds, do 200 hours of community service and be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Tyler J. Warman, 27, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to get an alcohol/drug assessment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Lori Walker, 41, formerly of Proctorville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. She was placed on probation for two years, and her probation is to be transferred to West Virginia where she currently lives.
- Carl E. Thompson, 45, of Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and was ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment to determine if he needs treatment.
- Caleb M. Gregory, 25, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment to determine if he needs treatment.
- Vincent S. Arthur, 38, of the 2400 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to theft of a firearm. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is ongoing.
- David W. Maynard, 35, of Norway Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment to determine if he needs treatment.