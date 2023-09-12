HUNTINGTON — A woman pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set a sentencing date of Dec. 18 for Valerie June Damron, 62, of Huntington.
Damron faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine for incidents that occurred in October 2022 and February 2023.
On Oct. 11, 2022, Damron sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her residence on 7th Avenue, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Damron also admitted to three other transactions between Oct. 14-19 of 69 grams of methamphetamine. Two of the transactions contained quantities of fentanyl mixed in with the methamphetamine.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Damron’s residence on Oct. 20, 2022. Officers seized approximately 122 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of fentanyl and multiple firearms, including a Davis Industries .22-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, and an FT 9mm pistol.
Damron admitted that she intended to distribute the controlled substances seized from her residence.
Investigators arrested Damron at her residence on Feb. 2 and seized approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl and a Kel-Tex .380-caliber pistol. Damron told law enforcement that another individual supplied her with 2 to 3 pounds of methamphetamine on multiple occasions.
