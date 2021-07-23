HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman faces as much as a two-decade prison sentence after being caught with methamphetamine that she said was meant for sale to support her own substance use disorder.
Christa Dawn Ravenscroft, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said law enforcement officers executed search warrants March 8, 2019, at a residence on Baer Street in Huntington after receiving multiple reports of drug sales and drug activity at that location.
A search of the residence found approximately 1.55 grams of methamphetamine along with multiple ledgers and a digital scale.
In a Mirandized interview, Ravenscroft admitted to selling drugs to support her own habit.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the substance as methamphetamine.
Ravenscroft faces up to 20 years in prison at her Oct. 25 sentencing.
