IRONTON — A Huntington woman charged with selling drugs to a person who subsequently overdosed and died rejected a prison sentence of six to nine years during a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Lisa A. Newman, 46, of the 1800 block of Monroe Avenue, was indicted last year on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, trafficking with cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

