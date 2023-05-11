IRONTON — A Huntington woman charged with selling drugs to a person who subsequently overdosed and died rejected a prison sentence of six to nine years during a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Lisa A. Newman, 46, of the 1800 block of Monroe Avenue, was indicted last year on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, trafficking with cocaine and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
The case was set for trial June 28.
In an unrelated case, bond was set at $100,000 for Erica Waddell, 34, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton. She was indicted April 28 on 12 counts of endangering children. She is a co-defendant with Shane C. Blanton, 38, of Coal Grove for abusing Waddell’s 3-year-old son from Nov. 1, 2022, through April 5.
Judge Christen Finley set bond for Waddell.
In other cases:
Mendy L. McKenzie, 36, of Township Road 510 North, South Point, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. She received a suspended 90-day jail sentence, was ordered to get treatment and was placed on probation for 18 months.
Unique Brown, 50, no address listed, denied violating community control sanctions. The case was set for trial May 24.
James Perkins, 25, no address listed, denied violating community control sanctions. The case was set for trial May 24.
Chester Burton Jr., 40, of the 900 block of 9th Street, West, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to nine months in prison.
Gregory S. Henry, 51, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, Ohio, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in the Lawrence County Jail.
Adam Bailey, 35, of County Road 18, South Point, pleaded not guilty to grand theft. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending. He was charged earlier with failure to appear in a separate case.
