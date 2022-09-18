HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday after admitting in federal court to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said according to court documents and statements made in court, Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, was sentenced to serve one year and six months in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release.
As part of her plea, Hershey admitted to lying on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 when she bought a Glock Model 27, .40-caliber pistol, in Huntington on Feb. 14, 2020.
Hershey certified on the ATF Form 4473 that she was the purchaser of the firearm when she knew she was buying it for someone else.
Hershey also admitted buying firearms on three other occasions and stating on the forms that she was the actual purchaser when she was not.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.