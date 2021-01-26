HUNTINGTON — Niki Renee Maynard, 50, of Huntington, was recently sentenced to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
“Maynard will spend the next six years in prison for conspiring with Akron sources to distribute large amounts of meth in Huntington,” Stuart said in a news release. “I commend the many federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that conducted the joint investigation that dismantled this drug network.”
Maynard previously pleaded guilty and admitted that between the fall of 2018 and September 2019 she participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Huntington area.
During the conspiracy, Maynard repeatedly obtained quantities of methamphetamine, which were taken from Akron to Huntington.
According to Stuart’s office, Maynard relied on multiple individuals from Akron to deliver the methamphetamine to her and she would in turn distribute the methamphetamine to various customers in Huntington.
Maynard also admitted that she permitted others to sell methamphetamine from her residence in the 1200 block of 26th Street in Huntington and that she was responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.
This joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence and assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.