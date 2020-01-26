IRONTON — A Huntington woman was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison by Judge Christen Finley.
Elizabeth Mullins, 46, of the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor. She also admitted violating community control sanctions.
In other cases:
- Jerry J. Muncy, 38, of County Road 18, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete counseling sessions at Mended Reeds, be drug- and alcohol-free for a year, and undergo weekly drug testing. He also will be required to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Angela Adkins, 27, of Camp Branch Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get drug abuse treatment.
- Cody J. Cantrell, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded innocent to a charge of possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Marvin T. Dillon, 58, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of meth and possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Jepsey B. Murrell, 50, of the 2200 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to possession of meth. Murrell was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Thomas C. Bowman, 40, of the 400 block of Alabama Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.