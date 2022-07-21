HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman’s fraud case will be presented to a grand jury after she waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Debrann Bryan, 47, was charged July 8 with 26 counts of fraudulent insurance acts from 2009 to 2021, which total $103,678.94.
On Nov. 28, 2021, Bryan filed a claim with Nationwide Insurance Co. stating that her vehicle had been vandalized.
The Nationwide Insurance Special Investigations Unit discovered Bryan had made multiple claims over the years regarding the damage to her vehicles.
A search through the Insurance Services Organization found that Bryan had filed 36 claims dating back to 2009 that her vehicles had been vandalized or had hail damage.
Bryan told investigators with the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner Special Investigation Division on June 15 that she filed the claims after scratching her vehicle along a bush in her driveway.
She told them she would then use the money for travel and shopping expenses without repairing the vehicle, allowing her to make future claims for the same damage.
Bryan told the investigators that she knowingly and intentionally filed the false claims.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.