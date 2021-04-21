HUNTINGTON — City of Huntington volunteers lent helping hands to Facing Hunger Foodbank on Wednesday.
The day of service was the second one city workers completed. The city plans to have a quarterly service day at Facing Hunger Foodbank following the success of the first event in January. About 25 slots were open for city workers to sign up and help Wednesday.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the partnership between the city and the food bank began when Cyndi Kirkhart, its chief executive officer, told him ways the city could strengthen its support for the nonprofit. He said one priority she mentioned was needing volunteers.
“I do believe that we need to set an example to others,” the mayor said. “One beauty of Huntington and the Huntington area is that we have a compassionate community of individuals who are just willing to give the shirt right off their back to be able to help someone. You don’t have to beg people here to volunteer.”
And the city is setting an example. Since the city’s first service day at the food bank, the organization has seen an uptick in volunteers. Velma Workman, director of strategic development, said Facing Hunger had about 60 to 70 new volunteers since January.
“This support from the city really emphasizes our tagline: Together, we are facing hunger,” Kirkhart said.
She said volunteers packed boxes of food for senior citizens that were part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program Wednesday. Facing Hunger serves about 130,000 people in 17 counties across the Tri-State area.
“It takes leadership from the top, and the mayor’s commitment made it very easy for everyone else to volunteer,” Kirkhart said.