HUNTINGTON — The Huntington YMCA Chess Club is hosting “Chess Fundamentals,” what organizers say is the first and only youth chess camp in West Virginia, this week.
This three-day chess camp, which runs Monday through Wednesday, is teaching 15 middle school and high school students from the Tri-State area chess strategy, calculations, endgames and more.
Huntington’s YMCA Chess Club is unique, according to camp organizer and “chess mom,” Benu Rellan, for its mentorship to chess players of all ages and levels.
Mentors at the chess club said that the idea for a camp really took off because of Rellan’s son, John Boylin, the state junior champion for chess.
Mark Hathaway, several-time winner of the WV Chess Championship and one of the teachers at the chess club, is a national master of chess who has been mentoring chess players to victory for decades.
Hathaway is the first national master to be born and raised in West Virginia. When he stopped playing tournament chess to deal with health issues, it was John who inspired him to return to teaching.
“I was telling Dan (O’Hanlon) one day, ‘I’m ready to quit chess all together,’ and he said ‘No, no, there’s this kid you have to teach — one more,’” Hathaway said.
Dan O’Hanlon, winner of the U.S. Amateur Team Championship in 1994, is a former student of Hathaway’s who is co-sponsoring the chess camp and providing “sage advice” to help guide other players. He said learning chess provides life lessons students can use in their personal and professional lives.
“This teaches them how to look a little forward so that they don’t just stumble into something,” O’Hanlon said. “The other thing it teaches you is sometimes you’re going to lose in life. And it’s the one thing they don’t teach you in school: ‘What do you do when you fail?’ Nobody in school taught me that, but you’re going to fail at things in your life. This teaches you how to pick up … you’re sort of driven to get better.”
Katie King, a chess club member who volunteered for the camp, has been playing chess since she was 10 years old and was invited into the club by Hathaway, who is one of her mentors. She won six out of her seven games at the Cherry Blossom Classic, and said that playing chess has expanded her social, academic and professional life.
“I can’t begin to tell you how invaluable playing chess throughout my teen years has been to my success in college, whether it be toward discipline, for your studies, our attention span, to help solve problems, even just controlling your emotions,” she said.
King said that, growing up, she was always encouraged to play sports like the other kids, but nothing excited her like chess.
“I get adrenaline. It’s exciting, it’s rewarding, and it’s the best subculture of people. You have people like John, who are 14, and then you have men that are 74, and we all just get along so well and have fun.”
The camp, which Rellan hopes is the first in a series, is taught by Polish-American Grand Master Darius Swiercz, who represented the U.S. in the Chess Olympiad and competed in tournaments worldwide, according to a news release. He was also the male winner of the World Youth Chess Championship in 2012.
Swiercz said he is happy to share his knowledge with the participants to improve their skills and accomplish their goals, and because he believes it builds character. He teaches students by explaining chess concepts, providing examples, asking for solutions, and testing them through practice.
Swiercz said he learned how to play chess from his grandfather and kept working and improving until his passion turned into his profession.
“Chess is an obsessive passion, and it is a lifelong passion,” Rellan said. “When you start playing as a kid, you’re playing for the rest of your life.”
Hathaway and O’Hanlon, who Rellan said are the heart and soul of the YMCA chess club, have wanted to start a summer camp for 35 years. This was finally made possible by sponsors like the Huntington YMCA, HIMG CEO Mark Morgan, Camden Park, Delta Hotels, Paris Signs and O’Hanlon himself.
Participants came to this camp from all over the state, equipped with their boards and clocks, to learn from grand master Swiercz and mentors like Hathaway, who hopes all chess players will “expand their horizons and see what the local chess club has to offer.”