HUNTINGTON — Though closed due to COVID-19, the Huntington YMCA is still working to take care of its young members.
This week, most of the youth served by the programs at the Phil Cline Family YMCA received a donation of healthy food as a result of community contributions. Foodfair and The Huntington Clinical Foundation teamed up with the YMCA of Huntington to provide apples, bananas and a $40 gift card for healthy food for 60 families served by the youth programs at the Phil Cline YMCA.
“We were excited to join forces with some great community partners to make a small difference in the lives of the youth in the Huntington area,” said Latisha Rowsey, associate director of the Huntington YMCA, in a news release.
The YMCA operates a day care to support working families and facilitates a free after-school program that provides food, tutoring and mentoring for youth. The YMCA is closed right now due to COVID-19, so the staff wanted to check in with families and provide healthy food for young people.
The Phil Cline Family YMCA also continues to be a pick-up site for the Cabell County Schools free lunch program and that effort has also received support from United Way of the River Cities. For more information, visit the Huntington YMCA online at https://www.huntingtonymca.org/.