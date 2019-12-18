HUNTINGTON — Joining thousands of people from Maine to San Diego, a group of Huntington residents who support the U.S. House of Representatives’ push to impeach President Donald Trump lined 5th Avenue in front of the federal building in Huntington on Tuesday in a visual display of support.
The group received support in the form of honks from passers-by, but also shouts of opposition. One loud truck that passed by several times had to be told by police to cease.
The rally was organized by Women’s March West Virginia, the state chapter of the national organization.
Barbara Garnett, with Women’s March West Virginia, said they wanted to show support for the House’s impeachment proceedings.
“We feel this president has been more or less lawless and reckless and disregards the rule of law,” Garnett said. “His actions, not just with Ukraine, but in other ways also, have let us know he has no intention of following the Constitution and the laws that govern this land. We are concerned about saving our democracy. Without co-equal branches of government, the United States as we know it is no more.”
The rally location was chosen because it is the Huntington office of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Miller is a strong supporter of Trump, recently calling the impeachment proceedings “a sham.”
“She supports the views of rich, white, upperclass Americans — that doesn’t make up West Virginia,” Garnett said. “That’s not who West Virginia is. We’ve been owned by these people for too long, and it’s time for that to end.”
Rallies were also planned for Ashland and Charleston.
According to a tally compiled by The Associated Press, Trump is on track to be formally charged by a House majority Wednesday.